Chaotic night for Trent as injury and red card decides Anfield fate

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans will not have to wait long before seeing Trent Alexander-Arnold back at Anfield and it promises to be anything but friendly.

The 26-year-old, who walked away from his boyhood club to join Real Madrid this summer, endured a nightmare Champions League debut.

Trent injury confirmed on Champions League debut

As reported by BBC Sport, Alexander-Arnold lasted just three minutes of Madrid’s clash with Marseille before pulling up with what appeared to be a hamstring problem.

He was replaced by Dani Carvajal, who then managed to make matters worse for Los Blancos after being sent off for a head-to-head clash with goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli late in the game.

Despite the chaos, Kylian Mbappe struck twice from the penalty spot to hand Madrid a comeback win, with Thibaut Courtois and Vinicius Jr also heavily involved.

But from a Liverpool perspective, the real talking point is the timing of this injury and how it affects our Champions League campaign.

Why Trent will face Liverpool at Anfield

Madrid are scheduled to come to Merseyside on Tuesday 4 November.

With Carvajal now suspended for that fixture, Xabi Alonso has no choice but to use Alexander-Arnold if he’s fit – meaning a return to his old ground is inevitable.

That sets up a hostile night under the lights. The right-back can expect boos, jeers and plenty of chants in support of Conor Bradley, Jeremie Frimpong or whichever Red plays in his former position.

There will also be nods to Steven Gerrard, whose loyalty stands in stark contrast to Trent’s decision to leave.

It may not be hatred from the whole stadium, with Sir Kenny Dalglish asking fans to remove ‘any anger or any antagonism’, however many won’t be able to keep their opinions of the academy graduate to themselves.

We saw Slot’s parting words to the defender ahead of his final game for the Reds and it’s safe to say that he too will be hoping to prove we are in a stronger position without the former No.66.

Alexander-Arnold’s Madrid career has been stop-start so far, with the BBC noting he has started just two of their opening four league games. His early setback in Europe only piles on further pressure.

But the spotlight in November will be firmly on one of our own who chose a different path.

Liverpool against Real Madrid is always a blockbuster, but this time the subplot around Trent guarantees Anfield will be even more charged.

