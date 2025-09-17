Kostas Tsimikas’ love for Liverpool burns ever brighter after subtle Instagram update

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Kostas Tsimikas is living proof that you can take the man out of Liverpool, but you can’t take Liverpool out of the man!

After five seasons at Anfield, the 29-year-old has joined AS Roma on loan for the current campaign, having been omitted from the matchday squad for our first three competitive matches in August.

The self-styled ‘Greek Scouser‘ has made no secret of his affection for his parent club and the city in which it’s located, and he’s brought that love for Merseyside with him to the Italian capital.

Tsimikas makes classy change to Instagram bio

Tsimikas has yet to make his debut for Roma – he was an unused substitute in their Serie A defeat to Torino last weekend – but a subtle change to his Instagram profile pays homage to both his new team and the one he’s left temporarily.

In the defender’s bio on the social media website, he now describes himself as a ‘Scouser in Rome’.

Tsimikas truly loves Liverpool!

The Greece international has never been a fixed starter in his time with Liverpool, but he’s still managed to rack up 115 appearances for the Reds, an achievement that not many players accomplish.

He’s never officially scored a goal for his parent club, although he did net in a pre-season friendly win over Manchester United last year and famously converted the decisive penalty in the 2022 FA Cup final shootout against Chelsea.

When speculation was circulating about his future over the summer, the 29-year-old declared in an interview with Greek media that he was ‘happy’ at Anfield and satisfied with the number of matches he’d played for us despite not starting regularly.

Roma aren’t in the Champions League this season, so Tsimikas won’t be making a return to Merseyside with the Giallorossi (although he’d be ineligible anyway as he’s out on loan).

However, no matter where he finds himself for the rest of his career, the love for Liverpool will accompany him, and he’d be assured of the warmest of welcomes any time he’s in L4.

Of course, it’s worth remembering that his LFC story isn’t finished just yet, so there may be more chapters for him to write at Anfield!

