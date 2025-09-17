(Video) Watch as last-gasp Virgil van Dijk winner triggers touchline meltdown from Diego Simeone

Image via Ryan Pierse/Getty Images and TNT Sports

Virgil van Dijk sent Liverpool fans into euphoria with the Reds’ latest stoppage-time winner tonight, while also sparking an almighty touchline meltdown from Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone.

In true LFC fashion, Arne Slot’s side secured victory in the most heart-stopping circumstances possible as, for the third time already this season, they threw away a 2-0 lead before grabbing a last-gasp winner.

Marcos Llorente – no stranger to scoring at Anfield – appeared to have rescued a point for the visitors with a thundering volley, but from a stoppage time corner, our captain literally rose to the challenge and ensured that the Merseysiders began their Champions League campaign with a win.

Van Dijk rejoices as Simeone implodes

While Van Dijk ran towards the Kop and Sir Kenny Dalglish Stand in celebration, the ever-combustible Simeone was remonstrating with everyone within reach on the touchline, even appearing to argue with spectators in the front row of the Main Stand.

After somer pushing and shoving in the technical area as all hell broke loose, the Atletico boss made a beeline for the fourth official and administered his two cents before being dismissed to the away dressing room by the Italian referee.

Van Dijk comes good for Liverpool with another late winner!

It wouldn’t be Liverpool on a Champions League night if it wasn’t chaotic and dramatic!

In truth the Reds were full value for their win, giving their best 90-minute performance of the season so far as Florian Wirtz in particular dazzled the Anfield crowd, but a host of missed chances looked like they’d come back to haunt them when Llorente equalised in the closing stages.

However, just as he did against West Ham in the title run-in last season, Van Dijk came up with the goods late on to secure three points for his side, prompting pandemonium in the stands and on the touchline.

As for Simeone, whose amateur dramatics when Atletico won at Anfield in 2020 were nauseating, he was at his irascible worst again tonight, seemingly spending as much time on the touchline itself as he did inside his technical area.

He could have no complaints about the nature of the winning goal – there was nothing even resembling a foul inside the penalty area. If anything, the visitors were fortunate that their first goal was allowed to stand, as Antoine Griezmann was offside and appeared to be impeding Alisson Becker’s view of Llorente’s strike.

Thankfully that decision from VAR didn’t cost Liverpool, who continue to insist on getting the job done in anything but straightforward circumstances!

