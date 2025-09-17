Van Dijk urges Anfield to become fortress again ahead of Atletico showdown

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has spoken passionately about the return of Champions League football to Anfield, highlighting how crucial our support will be when Atletico Madrid visit.

The 34-year-old defender used his programme notes to set the tone ahead of the first game of the new league phase, underlining both the scale of the challenge and the opportunity in front of us.

Van Dijk calls for Anfield to inspire another European run

The Netherlands international described the Champions League as a competition that means “an awful lot to everyone associated with the club” and insisted that the aim is to create more special memories – via Liverpoolfc.com.

“The aim now is to create a few more [memories] in the coming weeks and months… We will also need you guys at your best.

“Your support has helped make a difference many times previously in big Champions League games, and I hope that is the case again this evening. Let’s make Anfield the place no team in Europe will want to visit.”

His words come as the Reds prepare to welcome Diego Simeone’s Atletico side, a team he acknowledged as “one of the best and most consistent around for many years”, even without Julian Alvarez.

Mentality central to Liverpool’s perfect start

Van Dijk also reflected on our early season form, with Arne Slot’s side taking maximum points from the opening four league matches.

“If there has been a word to sum up our season so far, then in my opinion it would be ‘mentality’,” the No.4 explained.

He pointed to late winners, including at Turf Moor against Burnley, as examples of the belief and patience shown in the squad.

With Alexander Isak still to join the squad on the pitch, something the captain has also discussed, it’s exciting to think that we could get even better.

As the Reds begin their Champions League journey, the captain’s rallying cry is a reminder of what has always set us apart — the power of Anfield on a European night.

You can watch the Liverpool squad prepare for Champions League action via our YouTube channel:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile