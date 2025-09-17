(Video) Breathtaking Wirtz and Isak link-up will have had Liverpool fans jumping from their seats

Image via @mmtv40036 on X

Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak started together for Liverpool for the first time tonight, and the two £100m+ signings have given us a glimpse of the magic that they could produce at Anfield.

The German playmaker has been selected from the start in all six of the Reds’ matches so far this season, whereas the Swedish striker was handed his debut against Atletico Madrid in our Champions League opener.

There will be substantial expectations on both players to produce consistently for Arne Slot’s side after joining for such enormous fees, and there was one particuarly promising moment in the first half which would’ve had the home fans out of their seats.

Wirtz and Isak link up brilliantly

Shortly before half-time, with Liverpool leading 2-0, Wirtz broke forward from midfield and picked out Isak with an inch-perfect pass that the £125m centre-forward brilliantly controlled before returning the ball to the Reds’ number 7.

The ex-Bayer Leverkusen star then took the ball around the advancing Jan Oblak, only for the chance to go begging after Jeremie Frimpong raced in and inadvertently took an air shot, when a clean contact would surely have seen him extend his team’s lead.

Promising early signs of chemistry between Wirtz and Isak

Had the Dutch right-back finished to the net, it’d have capped what would’ve been a majestic goal from Liverpool, who were in firm control for most of the first half until Marcos Llorente halved the deficit just before the interval.

Nevertheless, having had to ship some criticism of his early performances from the Reds, Wirtz showed what he’s about with that driving run from midfield and the technique to pick out Isak, with the two new signings instantly linking up in their first match on the field together.

Both men will be expected to chip in with their fair share of goals and assists throughout the campaign, and we’re sure those will come for the duo in their debut season at Anfield.

The early signs of an on-field line-up between the two are quite promising!

You can view the link-up between Wirtz and Isak below, taken from beIN SPORTS’ match coverage and shared via @mmtv40036 on X: