Ally McCoist baffled by what Liverpool striker did in stoppage time against Atletico

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Champions League opener at Anfield ended in jubilation thanks to Virgil van Dijk’s towering header, but TNT Sports pundit Ally McCoist couldn’t believe what he saw moments later from Hugo Ekitike.

The French forward, who has impressed since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer, spurned a golden chance deep into stoppage time after Van Dijk delivered the decisive moment.

McCoist stunned by Ekitike’s late miss

Speaking live on commentary, McCoist said he expected the net to bulge when Ekitike found himself in space. Instead, the 23-year-old scuffed his effort and allowed Atletico a reprieve.

“You’ve got to score there,” McCoist exclaimed (via Rousing the Kop). “He’s done well to find the gap, but that has to be a goal. At this level you can’t afford to miss those.”

The Scot was similarly impressed with the build-up play for Mo Salah’s goal on the evening and, despite the miss on this occasion, it showcased the great football we played against the Spaniards.

His colleague Darren Ferguson echoed the view, describing the striker as “unlucky, but he’ll be disappointed with that.”

Fortunately for us, Van Dijk rose highest from a corner to seal a thrilling 3-2 win in front of the Kop, sparing Ekitike from what could have been a costly miss and causing Diego Simeone to go into a meltdown.

Liverpool depth ensures winning momentum continues

Ekitike has started the season brightly with three goals already, and his all-round play has added variety to Arne Slot’s forward line.

His movement troubled Atletico throughout his cameo, even if the finishing touch deserted him at the crucial moment.

The Frenchman was signed for £69 million to compete with Alexander Isak, Liverpool’s record £125m signing, who is still building up fitness.

With Mo Salah and Florian Wirtz also influencing games, the Reds have no shortage of attacking options to share the burden.

The result leaves Liverpool with a winning start after matchday one, maintaining our perfect start to the season under Slot.

The manager will hope Ekitike turns near misses into goals as the European campaign gathers pace.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile