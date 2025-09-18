Andy Robertson jokes about Puskas Award after Liverpool opener

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans had another night of heart-stopping drama at Anfield as we opened our Champions League campaign with a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid, and Andy Robertson provided both humour and insight after scoring the fortuitous opener.

Robertson’s goal came just four minutes in when Mo Salah’s free-kick took a decisive deflection off the vice-captain’s body, wrong-footing Jan Oblak in the Atletico goal – a team he was nearly joining this summer.

Reflecting on the strike, Robertson told TNT Sports: “I’ve not got a clue! The set-piece coach, for whatever reason, he said I was crucial to set-pieces today so I’ve taken it literally!

“It’s a great finish, give me the Puskas Award now!”

Robertson on debutants and Liverpool’s new attacking options

The Scotland captain was quick to praise our summer signings, including Alexander Isak, who made his debut before being replaced by Hugo Ekitike after 58 minutes. Robertson said: “I thought he was excellent.

“[He has] not really had a pre-season, not had a lot of games since last season.

“But I thought, especially the first half, he was excellent. [He] naturally got tired and then it’s amazing to have a player like Hugo to come on. Both of them have got such quality.”

Robertson also emphasised the challenge and professionalism required at Liverpool, especially with Milos Kerkez competing for places at left back, adding: “It’s part and parcel of football.

“When you’re at a club like Liverpool you expect to be challenged every single season…

“I love playing with this club, I can help the lads as well. Getting the vice-captaincy this season has given me added responsibility.”

Liverpool late drama continues at Anfield

The thrilling win saw Virgil van Dijk net a stoppage-time winner, continuing Liverpool’s trend of late victories this season and sending Diego Simeone into a meltdown at the same time.

Robertson reflected: “We need to maybe get back to winning a bit simpler and a bit easier… but when you’re 2-0 up and you’ve played so well in the first half, it should have been a more comfortable night.”

