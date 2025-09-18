Arne Slot provides update on Alexander Isak’s fitness after Liverpool debut

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans were given an early glimpse of what Alexander Isak can offer as our new No.9 made his debut in the Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid at Anfield.

The 25-year-old Swedish striker had a bright start before being substituted after 58 minutes, as the Reds battled to a dramatic 3-2 victory thanks to a stoppage-time header from Virgil van Dijk.

It was Ryan Gravenberch who was widely regarded as the best player on the pitch but the time will come soon for our new No.9 to be the man making headlines.

Slot impressed by Isak’s fitness and readiness

Speaking to the press after the match, our head coach Arne Slot said: “I was positively surprised by how fit he was during that 60 minutes but that maybe, probably, tells you that it might be a difference to sign a 20-year-old from a different league or a 25- or 26-year-old that is used to playing in this league.

“Although he only trained for two weeks, he has so many games under his belt that he is probably more able to be ready for 60.

“But I was positively surprised how fit he was, I wasn’t surprised by his quality because that’s what we all know.”

The £125m signing from Newcastle looked composed and linked well with Mo Salah, Florian Wirtz, and Cody Gakpo, providing a glimpse of the attacking options Liverpool now have at their disposal.

One moment in particular between our two record signings was enough to get any fan excited.

Building Isak for Premier League and Merseyside derby

Slot confirmed that Isak will not play 90 minutes in the upcoming Merseyside derby against Everton, highlighting a cautious approach to integrate him fully.

The Dutchman added: “It’s always nice to see if a player starts the way he starts, like Hugo Ekitike did.

“Yeah, a good start, only 60 minutes and now we have to build him up from here.”

Liverpool’s squad depth continues to impress, with Isak already showing signs of adapting to the Premier League champions’ intensity.

You can watch Slot’s comments on Isak via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

