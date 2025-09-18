(Video) Fan footage shows abhorrent behaviour by Atletico staff member during Simeone bust-up

Images via fifachampionbadge on TikTok and Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

The meeting of Liverpool and Atletico Madrid at Anfield on Wednesday night was never likely to be a sedate affair.

Two clubs who’ve had their share of hostilities in previous fixtures played out a dramatic five-goal encounter as they began their respective Champions League campaigns, with Virgil van Dijk netting the Reds’ latest stoppage time winner in a season which has already had three of them inside five weeks.

Diego Simeone was sent off during a touchline fracas in the immediate aftermath of that goal and, after the game, he called for the Merseyside club to investigate a barrage of ‘insults’ from some spectators that he claimed was constantly hurled at him throughout the match.

Footage captured from near the front of the Main Stand has emerged on social media, and it shows what appears to be particularly abhorrent from one Atletico Madrid staff member.

Atletico staff member appears to spit at Liverpool fans

As a couple of the manager’s backroom staff came over to try and lead him away from the taunts of some fans near the away dugout, one of them appeared to spit at spectators in the stand.

The confrontation became more heated at that point, with several stewards needing to restrain members of the Atletico coaching team and instructing them to return to their seats.

Simeone then entered the field of play to plead his case to referee Maurizio Mariani, but instead the Argentine was given his marching orders for the final three minutes of the match.

Spitting is inexcusable behaviour

While we don’t know what was said to the away team’s manager to trigger the fracas and prompt him to call for Liverpool FC to identify and punish the individual(s) responsible, the footage definitely doesn’t portray the 55-year-old’s backroom staff in a positive light.

If (as the video appears to show) one of the Atletico coaches spitting at spectators, it’s he who should be subjected to heavy sanctions for a reprehensible and inexcusable act. No level of provocation from the crowd can justify behaviour like that.

To spit at another person is simply disgusting, and Reds supporters didn’t tolerate it from El Hadji Diouf when he did to Celtic fans in a UEFA Cup tie in 2003.

Some of Simeone’s touchline antics can be hard to stomach, although nothing he’s said or done is as bad as spitting. If that is indeed what one of his backroom staff did last night, the culprit must surely face consequences.

It was a highly unsavoury episode on a night which yet again produced a happy ending for Liverpool.

You can view the footage of the Atletico staff member appearing to spit at LFC fans below, via fifachampionbadge on TikTok: