“He’s just getting started!” – Jeremie Frimpong says there’s “a lot more” to come from LFC teammate

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Jeremie Frimpong has said that one of his Liverpool teammates is ‘just getting started’ in terms of what he could bring to Arne Slot’s side.

The Dutchman was the Reds’ first signing of a summer transfer window of unprecedented spending at Anfield, and he was soon reunited with ex-Bayer Leverkusen colleague Florian Wirtz, who became the Merseyside club’s first £100m player in June.

The playmaker had to endure some criticism of his early performances for LFC – Steve Nicol even called for Slot to consider dropping the 22-year-old to the bench – but our number 7 was superb against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, linking up brilliantly with debutant Alexander Isak at times.

Frimpong: Wirtz is ‘just getting started’ at Liverpool

Frimpong had already been a teammate of Wirtz for four years at Leverkusen before they both signed for Liverpool in the summer, and the right-back has promised Reds fans that what they’ve seen from the Germany international so far is merely the tip of the iceberg.

Speaking to LFCTV (via The Athletic), the 24-year-old said of our £116m man: “He’s just getting started! I spent four years with him at Leverkusen and I know what he can do. I’m seeing that. It’s coming. There’s a lot more to see from him.”

Wirtz ‘stole the show’ against Atletico Madrid

Frimpong is perhaps better placed than anyone to speak about what our number 7 could bring to Liverpool, having trained and played with him for several seasons at the BayArena, and the German’s display last night was the most convincing of his embryonic Anfield career.

The 22-year-old was involved in much of the Reds’ most exciting passages of play against Atletico and looked particularly devastating on the counterattack, and a tally of five key passes illustrated his creative threat (Sofascore).

The Athletic‘s James Pearce wrote that Wirtz ‘stole the show’ on Wednesday and went off to a ‘richly deserved’ ovation in the 74th minute, and despite playing as a nominal no.10, he frequently dropped deep to receive the ball from defence and initiate numerous attacks for the Merseysiders.

Frimpong himself has looked likely in his first few Liverpool appearances, and it probably won’t come as as a surprise to him that the German is already forging an innate understanding with his new teammates.

It therefore seemed ironic that the two men who know each other so well got caught up in a momentary muddle when the Dutchman raced into the penalty area to try and latch onto a chance created by the 22-year-old, only to miskick horribly.

If the Wirtz we saw last night is indicative of the Wirtz we’ll see throughout the season and beyond, we could be in for an absolute treat at Anfield!