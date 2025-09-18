‘He is scary good’ – Liverpool have ‘a young Haaland’ who’s just scored six goals in one game

(Photos by Jess Hornby and Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool have produced some truly great strikers from their academy in the past, and a potential star of the future has been making a serious impact in the underage ranks.

Robbie Fowler and Michael Owen emerged to become prolific first-team mainstays at Anfield in the 1990s and early 2000s, while more recently Jayden Danns has made an impact during his early appearances with the senior side.

The same can be said for Rio Ngumoha after his goalscoring heroics on his Premier League debut last month, and there’s another teenage prodigy who’s making a phenomenal impression on Merseyside.

Liverpool youngster Harrison O’Brien labelled a ‘young Haaland’

In his latest Liverpool Confidential feature for Mail Sport, Lewis Steele highlighted a message he received about an LFC academy striker.

The journalist was contacted by a source of his in relation to Harrison O’Brien, with the text excitedly proclaiming: ‘He is scary good, like a young Erling Haaland’.

The youngster served notice of his prodigious talent by scoring six goals for the Reds’ under-15s in a 7-1 victory over their Stoke City counterparts last week, with Steele describing him as ‘one to keep an eye on, for sure’.

Who is Liverpool academy striker Harrison O’Brien?

O’Brien signed for Liverpool 18 months ago and arrived at Anfield with a glowing reputation from the 7 Elite Academy.

One of their coaches said of the young striker when he was named their under-13 player of the month (via X): “Harrison has a fantastic attitide, commitment and desire in both training and games. His talent is outstanding and his work rate is second to none.

“Harrison has also contributed massively to the team scoring 24 goals in our six games this month.”

The character traits highlighted by that coach reflect brilliantly on the youngster and, if he can maintain those qualities in Liverpool’s academy while also exhibiting his on-field talents, he could rise through the underage ranks in double quick time.

Steele highlighted one such example in Joshua Abe, who made his debut for the Reds’ under-21s against Bolton in recent days at the tender age of 15 (Mail Sport) and has also been starring at underage level for England of late.

Obviously it’d be unwise to burden teenage talents with excessive expectation when they’re still making their way through the age grades, but for O’Brien to earn comparisons with Erling Haaland (who has more than 300 senior club and international goals at the age of 25) illustrates that he’s doing a lot right and has the potential to go very far in the game.

His name is certainly one to watch over the coming months and years, and hopefully he can go on to make an impression for Liverpool at first-team level!