Thierry Henry says Liverpool must ‘erase’ one problem if they’re to win the Champions League

Thierry Henry has cast doubt on Liverpool’s credentials as potential Champions League winners this season because of one problem they must ‘erase’.

Prior to Matchday 1, the Reds had been cited as the club with statistically the best chance of winning the competition by Opta’s win prediction model, and they took all three points from their opening match against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night.

However, having relinquished a 2-0 lead for the third time already this season, Arne Slot’s side needed a stoppage time winner from Virgil van Dijk to emerge victorious, and the former Arsenal striker has cited that as a worry for the Merseysiders.

Henry alarmed by Liverpool’s goal concession rate

After last night’s Champions League action, Henry said that Liverpool will need to reduce their goal concession rate if they’re to go on and lift their seventh European Cup in Budapest next May.

The Frenchman told CBS Sports Golazo: “Liverpool… I don’t know. Jamie [Carragher] said it, I already think from pre-season they concede too many goals – they need to erase that.

“They got bailed out again the other day against Burnley and you have to find a way to win games, so we’re not complaining about that; but in the Champions League, if you concede too many goals, it’s a tough one to win.”

Do Liverpool have a problem defensively this season?

Defensive concerns were a feature of Liverpool’s first three games of the season, conceding twice to Crystal Palace, Bournemouth and Newcastle and looking far too open against each of those, but there has been improvement in that regard more recently.

The Reds kept clean sheets against Arsenal and Burnley – albeit that neither of those asked many questions of us attacking-wise – and although Atletico scored two goals last night, neither was a defensive disasterclass from Slot’s team.

Marcos Llorente’s first goal shouldn’t have stood as Antoine Griezmann was in an offside position and impeding Alisson Becker’s view of the shot, and the Spaniard’s equaliser was an outstanding volley which gave our number 1 no chance of saving.

Diego Simeone’s side had 10 shots at Anfield but posted an xG of just 0.61 (Sofascore), so it wasn’t as if Liverpool were alarmingly chaotic at the back. However, Henry is right in saying that we can’t afford to concede ‘too many goals’ if we’re to be in with a shout of winning the Champions League.

The Reds shipped just five goals in the league phase last season, and three of those were with a much-changed line-up on the final night against PSV Eindhoven in a game of no consequence for us. It’d take a miracle to get to Matchday 8 with only two conceded this time around.