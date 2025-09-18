Liverpool fans will love Carragher’s take on Van Dijk’s legacy

Pictures via @CBSSportsGolazo on X

Liverpool fans have another reason to celebrate Virgil van Dijk as our captain continues to cement his legacy at Anfield.

The towering Dutchman has already played a pivotal role in our Premier League and Champions League perfect start to the season, but former Reds defender Jamie Carragher went a step further in his recent CBS Sport commentary.

Carragher hails Van Dijk as one of Liverpool’s all-time greats

“I don’t like describing Van Dijk as a centre back, as in like, oh, he’s the best centre back or it’s him or it’s him,” Carragher explained.

“At Liverpool, a lot of people get called legends because they’ve won the league or they’ve won a Champions League…

“But if you want to differentiate between the, I’d call them giants of the club, and I’m talking like Stevie, Kenny Dalglish, Souness, Alan Hansen, John Barnes, Mo Salah [Van Dijk is there] without a doubt.

“He’s right in the middle of that.”

The 34-year-old Dutchman’s influence goes far beyond defensive solidity, as we saw with his goal-scoring contribution against Atletico that sent Simeone into a meltdown.

Carragher’s words place him among the very best in our history, highlighting not only his leadership but his role in defining the modern era at Anfield.

Van Dijk’s ongoing impact for Liverpool

Van Dijk has been instrumental in setting the tone for Arne Slot’s Liverpool, from dominating aerial duels to marshaling our backline with composure.

The way he speaks as captain too, showcases his leadership ability with the players but also supporters in his programme notes.

His performances allow new signings like Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak to flourish, while seasoned campaigners such as Mo Salah benefit from the stability he provides.

Carragher’s praise reinforces what many Liverpool fans already know: Van Dijk is not just a legendary centre back, he is one of the club’s true giants.

You can view Carragher’s comments on Van Dijk via @CBSSportsGolazo on X:

"At Liverpool, a lot of people get called legends… He is right in the middle of that. He will go down as one of the greatest players to ever play for Liverpool."@Carra23 names Virgil van Dijk a Liverpool legend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Hph9OV2okq — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 17, 2025

