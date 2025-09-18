The Liverpool fan who got Simeone sent off at Anfield shares legendary post online

Pictures via TNT Sports

Liverpool’s Champions League opener against Atletico Madrid ended in chaos for visiting manager Diego Simeone, who was shown a red card after clashing with supporters in the closing stages.

Our dramatic 3-2 win, sealed by Virgil van Dijk’s towering header in stoppage time, was immediately followed by a fiery moment when the Argentine coach reacted to shouts from the stands.

He had to be restrained by stewards and eventually left down the tunnel after being dismissed.

Simeone explains his Anfield outburst

Speaking afterwards, the 55-year-old admitted he “regrets” how he reacted but insisted he had been provoked.

“It’s clear we are in a position where we do not have the right to react and it is not good when we react,” he told reporters, via BBC Sport.

He added that he felt subjected to “insults for the whole game,” before concluding: “My reaction isn’t justifiable but do you know what it is like to be insulted for 90 minutes?

“I hope Liverpool can improve that aspect and that when they identify the person who did that, there will be consequences.”

Liverpool fan responds after viral incident

The incident has since taken off online, with one supporter’s reaction attracting major attention. Jonny Poulter, posting on X, quoted footage of the bust-up and joked: “Do I get the assist?”

That post has now been viewed more than 1.4 million times, showing just how much the moment resonated beyond Anfield.

For us, the bigger picture was that our European campaign began with three points thanks to early strikes from Andy Robertson and Mo Salah, before Atletico briefly levelled through Marcos Llorente – who’s first effort should have been ruled out according to Mark Clattenburg.

Van Dijk’s late winner ensured the night ended on a high for Arne Slot’s side, even as Simeone grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons.

You can view the post via @jonnyplfc6 on X:

Do i get the assist? https://t.co/JuMIqblany — Jonny Poulter (@jonnyplfc6) September 18, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile