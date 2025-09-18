Ex-referee: Liverpool denied by ‘clear offside’ in Atletico clash

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s late victory over Atletico Madrid might have felt even sweeter had a controversial first-half goal not been allowed to stand, according to former referee Mark Clattenburg.

Clattenburg believes Griezmann impacted Alisson

Speaking to TBR Football, Clattenburg claimed VAR should have ruled out Marcos Llorente’s first strike just before half-time.

Antoine Griezmann stood in an offside position close to Alisson, with the Frenchman’s movement creating doubt over the goalkeeper’s line of sight.

“Atletico Madrid were awarded a goal just before half time and it has a suspicion of offside,” Clattenburg explained.

“Antoine Griezmann is clearly in an offside position close to the goalkeeper. For an offside to be called, Griezmann has to be in the line of the vision of the goalkeeper or affecting his ability to play the ball.

“When Marcos Llorente shoots to the goal, I believe that Ibrahima Konate is blocking the goalkeeper’s initial vision, but I also believe Griezmann to be affecting the goalkeeper’s vision when he is so close to the line of the ball, and also making a gesture to avoid the ball.

“This – in my opinion – affects Alisson’s ability to save the ball and therefore the goal should have been disallowed.”

The ex-Premier League official, who took charge of the 2016 Champions League final, argued that football fans “would expect this to be offside.”

Liverpool spared by Van Dijk’s late winner

Despite the controversy, our captain Virgil van Dijk delivered the decisive moment. His towering stoppage-time header ensured Liverpool began their European campaign with a thrilling 3-2 win at Anfield.

It continued a pattern under Arne Slot, with the Reds once again turning a nervy finish into three points, just as they have done throughout their perfect Premier League start.

The night also saw Mo Salah and Andy Robertson combine early on, while record signing Florian Wirtz showed glimpses of his creativity before being substituted and Alexander Isak made his debut.

Clattenburg’s comments highlight a recurring concern around VAR consistency, something Liverpool have been on the wrong end of before with our victory over Burnley containing another blunder.

Even against Newcastle at the start of the season, we had former referees coming out to criticise those currently in the job – a damning insight to the quality of officiating.

The result, however, means the Premier League champions stay in control of their Champions League fate.

