‘Best player on the pitch’ – BBC pundit swoons over Liverpool beast who won 7 duels v Atletico

Liverpool needed yet another stoppage time goal to secure victory over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night, but it came after the Reds’ strongest overall performance of the season so far.

As impressive as some of the summer signings were at Anfield last night (particularly Florian Wirtz), it was three of our longest-serving players who grabbed the goals as Andy Robertson, Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk all netted.

To underline how much of a team effort was produced from Arne Slot’s side, it was none of those who were identified as the Premier League champions’ standout player by a former Everton midfielder.

Leon Osman praises ‘ridiculously good’ Liverpool midfielder

Speaking at half-time on MOTD: UEFA Champions League for BBC Sport, Leon Osman was keen to single out the contribution of the man wearing the number 38 shirt for Liverpool.

The 44-year-old said: “Until Atletico scored, that half was Liverpool’s best of the season in terms of being in control. A big reason for that was Ryan Gravenberch, who has been ridiculously good so far. He’s been the best player on the pitch.”

Gravenberch continues to excel for Liverpool

Having also excelled in the win over Burnley last weekend, the Dutch midfielder is picking up where he’d left off last term, when he was named Premier League Young Player of the Season.

Gravenberch had an understated part in both of Liverpool’s first-half goals, winning the free kick which prompted Andy Robertson’s fortuitous opener and dinking an exquisite pass into Mo Salah for the Egyptian to double the Reds’ lead shortly afterwards.

The Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle gave him 8/10 in his post-match player ratings – the joint-highest of anyone on the pitch along with Wirtz – and the 23-year-old’s performance statistics also make for pleasant reading.

As per Sofascore, our number 38 won seven of his 10 duels, completed 89% of his passes (59/66) and one dribble, made two tackles and one clearance, played two key passes and created one ‘big chance’.

Van Dijk naturally grabbed the headlines with his stoppage time winner, but his fellow Dutchman in midfield was every bit as crucial to Slot’s side beginning their Champions League campaign with a deserved victory.