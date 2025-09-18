Benitez says Newcastle sources confess they regret losing Isak to Liverpool

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Champions League campaign began with another late Anfield classic, but attention quickly turned to the club’s record signing as Rafa Benitez offered his verdict on Alexander Isak.

The former Reds manager, speaking on TNT Sports, said his contacts at Newcastle United have already admitted they regret losing the Swedish international, who cost us a British record £125 million.

Benitez on Newcastle regret and Liverpool’s new No.9

“I will tell you a secret, talking to Newcastle United people, they are missing him,” said the Spaniard.

“He was doing so well, he was adapting to the style, to the game. He is clever with his movements; he can play in the middle or he can go wide.

“He runs in behind and he can dribble. So I think it will be a great signing for Liverpool and a big miss for Newcastle United.”

The striker, who scored 27 goals for Newcastle last season, made his Anfield bow in the 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid before being replaced on the hour mark.

He showed glimpses of his link-up play with Mo Salah and Florian Wirtz before understandably running out of steam – with Arne Slot providing an update on the forward’s fitness after the match.

Liverpool options boosted despite Isak fitness build-up

While Isak continues to build sharpness, Arne Slot has already seen contributions from Hugo Ekitike, who’s scored three so far, and German international Wirtz, whose creativity has shone since his £116m arrival from Bayer Leverkusen.

Ex-Red Steve McManaman urged patience, saying: “You expect him to be nervous… I expect him to be rusty; I don’t expect him to be at his best yet. The main thing is to get minutes under his belt.”

Slot’s side have maintained a 100% start in the Premier League, topping the table after four wins from four and our European campaign has followed this pattern.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile