Appointment of ex-Liverpool man labelled “baffling” as criticism grows

(Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Champions League victory over Atletico was not the only talking point in Europe this week, with a former Anfield assistant now under serious scrutiny in Amsterdam.

Ex-Liverpool assistant Johnny Heitinga criticised after Ajax defeat

BBC Sport reported on Ajax’s 2-0 loss at home to Inter Milan, a result that left new coach Johnny Heitinga facing questions after just one European outing.

The Dutchman, who worked in our backroom staff last season, saw his side undone by two headed goals from Marcus Thuram, both arriving from Hakan Calhanoglu corners.

Heitinga admitted afterwards it was “extremely frustrating” to concede in a way his players had specifically prepared for, with NOS also highlighting how the team had “discussed it extensively beforehand.”

The former defender insisted Ajax had positives to take, but freelance journalist @Alaphilippe_ posted on X: “Heitinga should never be allowed to work in professional football again.”

That sentiment was echoed by podcaster Jan Verdonk, who described Ajax’s decision to appoint the ex-Liverpool man as “possibly the most baffling choice ever at the club.”

Pressure building as Ajax continue tough start

Despite Inter’s dominance, Ajax did create a golden chance at 0-0 when 20-year-old winger Mika Godts was denied by Yann Sommer.

Heitinga argued his players “showed we can play good football” and promised lessons will be taken into their upcoming league clash with PSV.

The ex-Liverpool assistant is already finding the spotlight intense, with Dutch outlets quick to compare his appointment unfavourably to names Ajax passed over in the summer.

From our perspective, it is a reminder of how vital the right leadership is at the top level.

Arne Slot has made an immediate impact at Anfield, guiding us to the Premier League title in his first campaign – with the help of Heitinga.

Our former assistant was full of praise for our head coach when he took the job with the Eredivisie giants and let’s hope he can get his side back on track.

With James McConnell joining Vitezslav Jaros at the club too, we have invested interest in seeing the trio succeed this season.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile