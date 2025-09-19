Arne Slot addresses big question about Isak and Ekitike role this season

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s new-look forward line for this season has centred on one big question, can Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike start together under Arne Slot?

Slot explains Isak and Ekitike options in Liverpool attack

Speaking to the press via liverpoolfc.com, our manager admitted he is open to using both centre forwards in the same line-up if the circumstances are right.

“I consider, of course, because you consider many things and it depends always on how well they are doing, so if both of them are in the best form of their life you would even consider it more, playing them together,” the Dutchman explained.

The 47-year-old stressed that his preferred structure remains a 4-3-3, but also highlighted how often his teams finish matches with two strikers.

“The amount of times we have, at the end phase of the game, played with two nines, that has happened quite a lot as well,” he said.

That tactical flexibility could prove crucial as our British record signing Isak builds up fitness.

The Swede, who hit 27 goals for Newcastle last season, is still working towards his sharpest level after a shortened pre-season – something the boss also addressed.

Why Liverpool’s forward depth is key this season

Ekitike, who joined from Eintracht Frankfurt for £69 million, has already shown he can trouble defences both as a central striker and drifting from the left.

“Hugo can indeed also play from the left differently from Cody [Gakpo] or Rio [Ngumoha] and that’s the good thing about our squad, we have multiple options,” said our boss.

With Florian Wirtz slotting into midfield too, the attacking depth at Anfield is clear to see already.

The manager underlined how important it is to keep players fit, admitting: “All of them are fit now and I think I can maybe choose between 21 players, so that’s quite normal. It’s not that it’s far too much.”

With Everton seemingly not blessed with the same clean bill of health, let’s hope our rich options up front can lead to a convincing victory this weekend.

