Atletico staff could face UEFA charge after ugly Liverpool flashpoint: Joyce

Liverpool’s dramatic Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid has taken a darker turn after reports of a confrontation between visiting staff and home supporters.

UEFA investigating Atletico staff clash with Liverpool supporters

According to Paul Joyce and David Lynch in The Times, UEFA are preparing to investigate allegations that a member of Diego Simeone’s backroom team spat towards our fans during the closing stages at Anfield.

The incident allegedly took place moments after Virgil van Dijk’s 92nd-minute header secured a 3-2 win.

The Atletico coach had already been dismissed by referee Maurizio Mariani following angry exchanges with those sat behind the away bench.

Footage shared online appears to show a man in the Spanish club’s tracksuit spitting in the direction of the crowd while stewards attempted to separate staff and supporters.

UEFA have confirmed they are awaiting the referee’s and delegate’s reports before deciding on disciplinary action. As hosts, Liverpool will also be required to supply CCTV footage of the incident.

Supporter denies racism claims in Simeone confrontation

Just putting it out there. Nothing racist, no mention of any war or slurs of any kind. Up the reds pic.twitter.com/UnQSblVZhU — Jonny Poulter (@jonnyplfc6) September 18, 2025

One Liverpool fan, posting on his X account, admitted he directed abuse at the Argentine coach after the decisive goal but insisted there was no racist element to his comments.

“The Spanish media asked Simeone what was said, if it was racist, if it was responding to the Falklands War,” the supporter explained.

“There was nothing racist said by me or anyone else. There was never any mention of the Falklands War by me or anyone else.”

Simeone himself acknowledged post-match that he reacted poorly to insults, saying: “When they scored the third goal, he turned around and insulted me. When I turned around, I am a person and I’m human.”

Another video published by Marca showed separate gestures being made towards the Atletico staff during the game.

The 55-year-old refused to disclose what was said in detail, instead stating: “I can’t solve society’s problems in one press conference. I’ve got to live with it because it exists all over the place.”

