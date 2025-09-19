Everton forward explains how Jota welcomed him to Merseyside after transfer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The build-up to the Merseyside derby has taken an emotional turn as an Everton forward has spoken of the support he once received from Diogo Jota, via Paul Joyce of The Times.

Beto on Jota’s message of support

Portuguese striker Beto recalled how Liverpool’s No.20 reached out with a simple but powerful message when he first arrived in England after his £25.8 million move from Udinese in 2023.

“There was a message waiting for me on the day I arrived,” Beto said.

“I’m happy for you. If you need anything in the city, I can help you. Just give me a shout. That was from Diogo Jota. Of all the big names from Portugal that play in England, he was the first one to text me.”

The Everton forward admitted he did not know Jota at the time, but their shared heritage created a natural bond. He described our late forward as “really, really nice” and “humble.”

Tragically, Jota’s life was cut short in July when he and his brother Andre Silva died in a car crash.

His passing united both sides of the city, with Beto joining tributes at Anfield alongside Youssef Chermiti and Everton ambassador Ian Snodin.

How Liverpool and Everton stood together

That heartbreaking summer day led to thousands of tributes outside the Main Stand, with floral wreaths, scarves, and messages left in Jota’s honour.

Even Everton captain Seamus Coleman and manager David Moyes visited quietly to pay their respects.

Beto said: “I saw a togetherness between Everton and Liverpool. Between clubs, but more between fans.

“Even if he’s a rival, he’s more than football. It’s life. Life is more than football.”

The 28-year-old’s final goal for Liverpool came in this very fixture last season, a reminder of how much he shaped our derby history.

With the volume of late drama we’ve already seen this season, many feel that Jota’s influence continues to inspire the current squad on the pitch.

Saturday’s clash will be fiercely contested, but for us, the memory of Jota’s last derby strike remains a source of pride and perspective.

