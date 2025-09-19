Slot drops fitness hint as Liverpool prepare for the Merseyside derby

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has given an important fitness update ahead of the Merseyside derby against Everton.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference, Arne Slot explained how his side are managing recovery after a relentless week of fixtures, via liverpoolfc.com.

Liverpool boss on Isak’s recovery

The Dutchman admitted one new signing felt the effects of the schedule more than usual.

“We had recovery yesterday. Actually, we’re going to train this afternoon, so first of all we have to see how they all feel,” Slot said.

“What I do know is that Alex [Isak] did feel his body more maybe than ever before after the 60 minutes he played, so let’s see how he’s recovered today and then we’re going to think about the line-up mainly today, and you will hear it then tomorrow.”

The Swede made his Liverpool debut in the week against Atletico Madrid but did so after a summer of practically no football, despite showing glimpses of what is to come in a red shirt.

Our head coach was forced to comment on the player’s fitness after the win in midweek and it seems we’ll still have to wait and see how much of a role he can play in his first Merseyside derby.

Fixture congestion testing Liverpool

The manager also explained the unusual nature of the past week’s fixture list.

“We had to play this week three games, which is something we have to do a lot, but it is not many times that you have to do this in seven days. So, Sunday-Wednesday-Saturday is not a schedule you see a lot,” he said.

Slot stressed the importance of adjusting the training routine ahead of Saturday’s 12.30pm kick-off at Anfield, after a week where we’ve traveled to Burnley and beaten Diego Simeone’s side in Europe.

“One of the ways to recover really well is sleep, as we all know,” he added.

Liverpool have already played twice in the space of four days, and with another derby on the horizon, recovery and rotation could be decisive.

It was also confirmed that Curtis Jones is back in contention too and our boss will have plenty of big decisions to make as we try to win what is a massive game.

