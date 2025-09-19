Van Dijk calls on Anfield to inspire Liverpool in Merseyside derby

(Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Liverpool head into Saturday’s derby against Everton looking to build on a week of dramatic victories that once again underlined our mentality under Arne Slot.

Liverpool captain delivers derby day message

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com in his programme notes for Merseyside derby No.247, Virgil van Dijk made clear just how much the occasion means.

“I don’t need to say too much about what this game means to everybody connected with the club,” our captain wrote.

“Derby matches are always special – my Liverpool debut came in this fixture – and we are all really looking forward to welcoming Everton to Anfield as we look to pick up another positive result and continue our strong start to the season.”

The 34-year-old centre-back, who settled the midweek Champions League clash with a towering 92nd-minute header, praised the character shown in the 1-0 win at Burnley and the 3-2 triumph over Atletico Madrid.

“Much has been made of our late winners this season but the important thing for us is that we continue to show a willingness to keep going, keep working hard and keep believing that good things will happen,” he added.

Reds prepared for another Anfield battle

Van Dijk also spoke about the integration of new signings, with Alexander Isak making his debut against Atletico and linking up with Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and Mo Salah in attack.

“Hopefully going forward we will see the connection between him, Hugo, Florian, Mo and the rest continue to grow. There is certainly a lot to be excited about.”

The Dutch defender stressed the importance of intensity against the Blues, who have made a steady start to their campaign.

“We will need to be ready from the very first whistle. We need to compete, to work hard without the ball and to try to show our quality with the ball.”

With two late wins already secured in the past week, our leader has challenged both players and supporters to rise once more.

“I hope to hear you all in full voice once again. It might be an early kick-off, but I know that you will make Anfield as loud as possible. Let’s make it another derby day to remember.”

This comes only days after Jamie Carragher described van Dijk as one of Liverpool’s greatest ever defenders, a sentiment reinforced by the captain’s latest rallying cry.

We will be hoping for more goal-scoring and saving heroics from our captain on Saturday afternoon – though this time it would be good if the opposition bench don’t act as bad as we saw in our last outing.

