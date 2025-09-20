Derby-winning hero Hugo Ekitike endears himself to Kopites even more in classy post-match interview

Image via TNT Sports

Hugo Ekitike is the toast of the red half of Merseyside this weekend after a memorable first derby appearance in Liverpool colours!

The French striker doubled the Reds’ lead just before the half-hour mark with what ultimately proved to be the winning goal as Idrissa Gueye’s 58th-minute strike ensured a nervy finish to the game at Anfield.

The 23-year-old was lauded by Stephen Warnock for a mightily ‘impressive’ performance against Everton, and he vindicated Arne Slot’s decision to start him ahead of Alexander Isak today.

Ekitike embracing the competition from Isak

Ekitike made way for the Swedish centre-forward midway through the second half – a reverse of the substitution made in midweek – and the two summer signings have yet to be on the pitch at the same time for Liverpool.

However, the Merseyside derby hero reckons that moment will soon come, telling TNT Sports after the final whistle: “He’s a very, very good player and I always watched him before I came here. Him being here is really good so I can learn and improve myself.

“It’s competition but I know we’re going to play together and going to make a difference. I hope one day we’re gonna share the pitch.”

When presenter Jules Breach asked Ekitike if he’d given Slot a ‘headache’ over who to select at centre-forward, Liverpool’s number 22 replied: “It’s the coach’s problem! I’m just doing my job.”

Slot will be counting on both Ekitike and Isak throughout the season

The Anfield powerbrokers came in for criticism from some quarters for breaking the British transfer record on Isak just a few weeks after signing the French striker from Eintracht Frankfurt, questioning the logic of spending almost £200m on two players to compete for one starting berth.

The reality is that the Sweden international is still feeling his way back into a rhythm after not playing all summer, and had Liverpool only signed one centre-forward in the window, the same pundits would probably call them out for not having enough depth.

Already adored by Kopites for his excellent start to the season and his tremendous work rate, Ekitike will have endeared himself to Reds fans even more with that humble post-match interview, embracing rather than fearing the competition for a place in Slot’s line-up.

The hectic reality of modern football will ensure that both players see plenty of game-time throughout the campaign, irrespective of which one is chosen to start, and maybe the head coach will find a way to incorporate both of them into the same XI.

The 23-year-old is already going some way towards repaying the initial £69m investment on him during the summer!