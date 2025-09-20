Not Wirtz: Liverpool journalist ‘surprised’ at team news decision from Slot for Merseyside derby

(Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

It’s fair to say that Arne Slot has made a few eye-catching decisions with his Liverpool starting XI for the Merseyside derby!

With the Reds playing their third match in seven days (and in action again on Tuesday night), the head coach has made four alterations from the line-up which began the 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid in midweek.

the omission of Florian Wirtz from the starting XI was largely unexpected.

Journalist ‘surprised’ at Liverpool line-up change

In the Liverpool Echo’s live matchday blog, Theo Squires wrote that the decision to drop the Germany playmaker to the substitutes’ bench ‘prompted raised eyebrows in the press room’ when the team news was released 75 minutes before kick-off.

The journalist also drew attention to another line-up change that he hadn’t been expecting for the game against Everton, writing: “I’m also surprised that Milos Kerkez returns to the starting XI at the expense of Andy Robertson. Fingers crossed he can reward his head coach’s faith!”

Kerkez has perfect opportunity to put Burnley woes behind him

The Hungarian left-back had a day to forget in his previous outing, being booked for simulation and substituted after just 38 minutes in the win at Burnley last weekend, with Jamie Carragher lamenting the ‘absolutely stupid‘ manner in which the 21-year-old earned a yellow card.

Robertson looked assured when he came on at Turf Moor and then started against Atletico, scoring a rather fortuitous early goal, although many observers thought that Slot might prefer the vice-captain’s experience for the derby.

However, the Liverpool head coach has quickly restored his faith in Kerkez by entrusting him to combat the threat of Everton winger Iliman Ndiaye today while also providing an attacking impetus from the left flank.

For the Reds’ number 6, it’s the perfect chance to put last Sunday’s tough outing behind him and deliver a repeat of the assured performance that he gave on our last home Premier League match against Arsenal, when he coped brilliantly with the livewire Noni Madueke.

The change in personnel at left-back might’ve caused a bit of surprise among the press pack, but Slot has more than earned the right to be trusted with his selections.

That he can make four voluntary alterations to his line-up for a Merseyside derby and still have a frighteningly stacked bench illustrates the phenomenal depth at his disposal when everybody is fit and available.