‘He has been so impressive’ – Stephen Warnock wowed by Liverpool beast who won 6 first-half duels

Image via Under The Cosh

Stephen Warnock was full of praise for one Liverpool player during the first half of the Merseyside derby this afternoon.

The Reds were in firm control for the opening half-hour of the game and took a 2-0 lead thanks to goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike, although Everton enjoyed a positive spell shortly before the interval.

The Frenchman’s fourth goal for his new club was brilliantly dispatched beyond Jordan Pickford after an exquisite through ball from the Dutch midfielder, whose earlier strike owed plenty to a crucial Cody Gakpo tackle to dispossess Iliman Ndiaye.

Warnock heaps praise on Ekitike after derby goal

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live immediately after the goal which doubled Liverpool’s lead, Warnock was effusive in his praise of the ex-Eintracht Frankfurt striker, who returned to the Reds’ starting XI today in place of Alexander Isak.

The former LFC defender said: “Hugo Ekitike is just getting better and better. When he gets on the ball, he is a danger and he has been so impressive in his short time at Liverpool.

“It’s a really smart finish, quick touch and he passes it into the bottom corner. Jordan Pickford doesn’t stand a chance of getting anywhere near it.”

Ekitike has been excellent against Everton

For all the attention which has understandably been cast upon Isak’s £125m arrival at Anfield, Ekitike is doing everything in his power to try and nail down a place in Arne Slot’s starting line-up.

His fourth goal for Liverpool came in just his seventh appearance, a very promising ratio which – if maintained – will make him an incredibly astute signing by Richard Hughes.

By half-time this afternoon, Ekitike had won six duels, made two tackles and three clearances, and completed all four of his dribbles (Sofascore).

The 23-year-old will be aware that he and Isak appear to be competing for one place in the starting XI, unless Slot can find a way to accommodate both of them. What isn’t up for question is that the Frenchman is giving his boss one hell of a dilemma to ponder!