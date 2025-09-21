Shearer claims one Liverpool player is already worse than last season

Pictures via NBC Sport on YouTube

Liverpool extended their flawless start to the Premier League season with a 2-1 derby win against Everton, but Alan Shearer believes not every member of our squad has hit the right level yet.

The former Newcastle United striker was speaking on NBC Sports after the game and highlighted concerns about new signing Milos Kerkez, who arrived from Bournemouth for £40 million this summer.

Shearer questions Milos Kerkez performances for Liverpool

Shearer was clear in his analysis of the Hungarian full-back, insisting he hasn’t looked like the same player who impressed on the South Coast last season.

“Well, at the minute we’re not seeing the same player in Kerkez, particularly the left-hand side as we saw with Bournemouth,” said Shearer.

“He was free-flowing. He had the license to go and roam and get forward.

“Here, to me it seems as if he’s caught in two minds whether he’s going to go, whether he’s going to stay and help protect that with Van Dijk and Konate.”

Kerkez was taken off early in the Burnley match last week, but the 21-year-old bounced back with a more solid display against Everton, where goals from Ryan Gravenberch and Hugo Ekitike gave us the edge.

With plenty of talent on the bench also waiting to make their mark, there is little time for new arrivals to adapt slowly.

Shearer also comments on Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak

The ex-England captain also weighed in on our attacking options, with both Hugo Ekitike and Alexander Isak vying for the central role.

“It’s not a bad option, is it?” said Shearer. “If I was Ekitike, there’s no way I’d be thinking I deserve to be left out this side with the form that I’m in, the goals that I’m scoring.

“He can’t leave him out. He has to play him. So Isak will have to be patient.”

Ekitike has already produced five goal contributions since arriving from Frankfurt, while Isak’s £125m move from Newcastle set a new British transfer record.

With Arne Slot’s side already perfect in the league, the competition between the two strikers is a positive headache and something he has already discussed.

Liverpool will now turn attention to the Carabao Cup clash with Southampton where rotation will be used, before returning to league action against Crystal Palace.

You can watch Shearer’s comments via NBC Sports on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile