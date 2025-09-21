Slot makes honest admission about £70m forward after derby goal

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s perfect start to the Premier League season continued with victory over Everton, and Arne Slot reserved special praise for Hugo Ekitike.

Slot praises Hugo Ekitike after Liverpool beat Everton

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, the 47-year-old admitted the Frenchman is already proving his worth, while also stressing why depth is essential in our attack.

“Of course [I have been] impressed but we knew what we brought in.

“Like any other team in this league, every team has two No.9s – you could see this with Everton today as well. We have two No.9s of excellent quality, like our competitors have as well,” Slot said.

Ekitike, who joined from Eintracht Frankfurt in a deal worth £69 million, scored our second of the afternoon at Anfield after being set up by Ryan Gravenberch.

We saw after the game how much the Liverpool fans enjoyed our No.22’s performance and it’s safe to say the player is building a rapport with the supporters too.

It was another sign of his ability to operate through the middle, even with record signing Alexander Isak waiting in the wings – who his direct rival for the central position praised after the game.

The Dutchman explained why having both forwards is so important.

“Now it’s really a good thing because Hugo is definitely not ready, coming from a different league, to play three times 90 minutes in this pace, in the way we play.

“We have a high-intensity game, we constantly try to press,” he said.

Liverpool’s strength in depth under Arne Slot

The victory meant Liverpool made it five wins from five, sitting top of the table as the champions look to defend the crown won in May.

Slot also pointed to the fitness of Isak, who cost a British record £125m, as another reason for relying on both strikers. “Alex… has only trained two weeks with the team, which he didn’t do for four months.

“So to have two now is definitely necessary and every top Premier League team has two great No.9s – and we do as well.”

With Florian Wirtz also arriving from Bayer Leverkusen for £116m, our attacking options are as strong as they have been in years.

That depth proved crucial against Everton, and with Southampton up next in the Carabao Cup, more rotation is expected as Liverpool look to maintain momentum.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile