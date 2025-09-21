Slot highlights Ryan Gravenberch’s role in win against Everton

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s unbeaten run in the Premier League continued as victory over Everton left us with five wins from five, and the post-match focus quickly turned to Ryan Gravenberch.

The midfielder opened the scoring with a clever lobbed finish before turning provider for Hugo Ekitike, and afterwards Arne Slot was full of praise.

Ryan Gravenberch praised by Slot after derby win

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, Arne Slot explained how the Dutch international’s contributions are being noticed for more than just his goals.

“I think he has taken the spotlight mainly because of the attacking things he does, but I also see how much he runs off the ball,” the 47-year-old said.

He highlighted the way Gravenberch covered defensively, adding: “The amount of sprints they make to help Conor [Bradley] when he is in a two-v-one situation and the same for Dominik Szoboszlai.

“He has done very well and now it’s maybe a bit more in the spotlight because of these goals and assists, but even if he didn’t have that he would have still played really well.”

Liverpool’s ability to get the best out of Mo Salah was also noted, with Slot pointing out how Gravenberch’s energy allows the Egyptian to stay further forward.

Evolution of Liverpool midfield under Arne Slot

The former Feyenoord coach also spoke on how our team has evolved tactically, saying: “You constantly try to do different things.

“You try to keep what’s really good but other teams try to adjust to us as well, so we need to constantly evolve.”

Gravenberch has been central to that shift, offering balance in the middle alongside Dominik Szoboszlai while contributing decisively in attack.

His form will put pressure on Liverpool’s summer arrivals too. The club spent £116m to bring in Florian Wirtz, while record signing Alexander Isak arrived for £125m. Yet both were left on the bench against Everton as our No.38 drove the team forward.

Liverpool’s midfield depth is proving decisive, and the signs suggest Gravenberch is becoming the player many expected when he left Ajax.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile