Slot drops selection hint before Liverpool face Southampton at Anfield

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s flawless start to the Premier League season continued with a derby win over Everton, but Arne Slot quickly shifted focus to the Carabao Cup, confirming key players will be rested against Southampton.

The 47-year-old made it clear that the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate, Mo Salah, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai will not be involved on Tuesday night, underlining the importance of squad depth during this congested period.

Slot highlights Liverpool squad depth after Everton win

Speaking via liverpoolfc.com, the Dutchman explained: “This is also the reason why teams like us, Chelsea, all the ones that are playing in Europe need a squad like this, because you need to play so many games.

“Again, it’s not an excuse, we have to accept it as it is, but we have had some issues, with Alexander Isak not training for four months, [Alexis] Mac Allister missing out a lot – I can go on and on and on.

“But the good thing is I do have the options to rotate throughout the week.”

That flexibility was on show against Everton, where Florian Wirtz and Isak both started on the bench despite costing a combined £241m.

Instead, Gravenberch and summer signing Hugo Ekitike stepped up with a goal apiece, showing how well-balanced this Liverpool squad has become under our head coach, who was full of praise of our No.38.

Isak’s fitness situation has already been discussed after his British-record move, with Liverpool’s medical team carefully managing his return.

Key Liverpool names confirmed out for Southampton

Asked directly about his Carabao Cup plans, the former Feyenoord boss was blunt: “I can tell you now you won’t be seeing them on Tuesday. If that’s any help for Southampton then they will know.”

With Van Dijk, Konate, Salah, Gravenberch and Szoboszlai all set to be absent, opportunities are likely to fall to players on the fringes, including youngsters and recent signings.

Liverpool fans will hope the rotation policy pays off, allowing the champions to stay fresh in the league while progressing in the cup.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile