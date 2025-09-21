Grealish fumes at referee for Merseyside derby decisions at Anfield

Pictures via @footballontnt on X

Liverpool made it five wins from five in the Premier League with victory in the Merseyside derby, but much of the post-match noise centred on Jack Grealish’s outburst at referee Darren England.

The champions started strongly at Anfield, with Ryan Gravenberch lifting in the opener from Mo Salah’s clever pass.

The Dutch midfielder then set up Hugo Ekitike to slot past Jordan Pickford, underlining how much our new-look squad can hurt sides even without record signings Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak starting.

Grealish questions referee decisions in Liverpool derby

Everton halved the deficit after the break when Grealish’s cross was turned into an assist for Idrissa Gueye’s strike, but the visitors could not force an equaliser.

The England international’s frustration boiled over when speaking on TNT Sports, blasting two decisions he felt went against his side.

“I’ve never seen a player in my whole life get booked for taking a quick free-kick,” said Grealish, referring to Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall’s yellow card.

“I don’t know where that rule has come in. And even stoppage time, what was it three minutes [in the second half] and one minute [in the first]?

“Like, come on. I’ve never seen that in the Premier League in the last two or three years.”

His complaints earned him a yellow card after the final whistle, while our defence, marshalled by Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate, stood firm to protect the three points.

Liverpool maintain flawless league record

Arne Slot’s side have now won all five opening league matches, staying clear at the top of the table.

With Wirtz and Isak waiting in the wings to make their mark and Ekitike already scoring key goals since arriving from Frankfurt, competition for places is fierce.

Our head coach has outlined how he plans to fit his attacking talents into the same team, when he spoke after the match.

The Merseyside derby may have ended with Grealish’s fury at the officials, but for us it was another example of finding a way to win without ever needing to be at our very best.

Now we look ahead to a Carabao Cup fixture where Arne Slot has already revealed how much rotation he’s planning on, as we look to keep the winning feeling going.

You can watch Grealish’s comments via @footballontnt on X:

"I've never seen a player in my whole life get booked for taking a quick free-kick" Jack Grealish wasn't happy with the officiating against Liverpool 🗣 🎙@julesbreach | 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/3cHecp6DUn — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 20, 2025

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile