Journalist hints at Liverpool youngsters set for Anfield chance in Carabao Cup

Liverpool could be set to hand first-team opportunities to several of our academy prospects when Southampton visit Anfield in the Carabao Cup.

Independent academy writer Lewis Bower posted on X that “No Kieran Morrison, Tommy Pilling, Jayden Danns or Trey Nyoni for Liverpool U21s today.

“This could and I’d say, probably does, hint towards first-team involvement on Tuesday.”

Liverpool youngsters in line for senior involvement

The absence of those four from Rob Page’s under-21s strongly suggests Arne Slot is preparing to call them into the senior matchday squad.

It follows a summer where the pathway from Kirkby to Anfield has been made clearer, with Rio Ngumoha now set for a pay rise after permanent first-team squad involvement since impressing in pre-season.

Liverpool will reward Rio Ngumoha with improved terms precisely because of his potential to make the step up, and this cup tie now looks another ideal moment for him to play.

With Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate, Mo Salah, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai all confirmed to be rested, the door is wide open for fresh faces.

That should mean Giorgi Mamardashvili, signed from Valencia, and Giovanni Leoni, the Italian defender signed from Parma, also get debuts alongside our youngsters.

How Liverpool could line up against Southampton

This blend of experience and youth may give supporters a first look at several future Anfield regulars.

Players like Danns and Morrison have been heavily involved at youth level, while Trey Nyoni only turned 17 this year but has already trained consistently with the seniors.

The line-up should see a mix of youth, experience and full of players desperate to make an impact and prove to Arne Slot they deserve more first team opportunities.

The Carabao Cup has often provided Liverpool with a chance to showcase academy talent, and this season looks no different.

