Report details stunning 7,000% wage increase awaiting one player at Anfield

Liverpool’s latest academy graduate has already made history in red, and fresh reports suggest his reward is set to be one of the most remarkable wage rises in club history.

Rio Ngumoha, who scored a last-minute winner against Newcastle aged just 16 years and 361 days, currently earns only £300 a week at Kirkby.

Rio Ngumoha contract details explained

As reported by Adam Williams for TBR Football, Liverpool have a strict policy that limits first-year professionals to £52,000 annually.

Ngumoha will fall under that rule once he signs his first professional deal, but the financial picture is far more lucrative than the headline salary suggests.

Bonuses for appearances, goals and progression in competitions are expected to take the teenager’s package towards £1m a year, representing a 7,000% increase on his current terms.

Williams explained: “Liverpool are said to cap first-year professional salaries at £52,000-a-year, but that will be quite significantly topped up by performance-related bonuses.

“I’d be stunned if he ends up on anything less than £1m per year.”

The same report noted that the club are also building in long-term step-ups, image rights, and protection clauses to ensure Ngumoha is rewarded without breaking squad wage structures.

How Ngumoha is already making an impact for Liverpool

The England youth international has now featured in four senior games, with one goal to his name, and even came off the bench in our Champions League clash with Atletico Madrid to become Liverpool’s youngest ever debutant in the competition.

His inclusion in the squad for the European competition shows how much he is already trusted at Anfield.

It’s a remarkable turnaround considering Chelsea allowed him to leave, focusing instead on foreign recruits like Kendry Paez and Estevao.

Liverpool have already shown with Curtis Jones that young creative players are given opportunities at Anfield, and Ngumoha’s rise looks to be the next step in that philosophy.

The Blues are reported to be frustrated at losing such a talent and this is likely to come to light at his tribunal, but for us it’s further proof of the clear pathway on offer under Arne Slot.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile