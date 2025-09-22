What Robertson told Kerkez before first Merseyside derby says everything about Liverpool dressing room

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s latest derby victory over Everton gave us more than just three points – it also gave a glimpse into the depth and unity within our squad.

After the 2-1 win at Anfield, Milos Kerkez explained how words from Andy Robertson pushed him to deliver on his first Merseyside derby appearance.

Robertson’s influence on Kerkez in Liverpool’s derby win

Speaking to the Liverpool ECHO, the Hungary international revealed the advice that came from our vice captain ahead of kick-off.

“Before the game he motivated me, he told me: ‘Go outside and do your thing that you were doing last season.’ So he gave me a bit of a push,” said Kerkez.

The £40m summer arrival from Bournemouth more than held his own against Iliman Ndiaye, restricting one of Everton’s main threats while also getting forward to support attacks.

After the match, Robertson again spoke with his new teammate, telling him to “keep going like that”.

It’s similar to the way the Scotland captain acted after replacing his fellow left back at Burnley, showcasing how his inspiring words can come after both highs and lows.

Kerkez made clear the respect he has for the our No.26, calling him “a legend who did amazing things, won everything and still has quality.”

He added that their competition will only benefit us, as “he’s pushing me, I’m pushing him and I think that’s important to have in a big club like this.”

Liverpool’s defence building new partnerships

The 21-year-old also touched on his developing partnership with Virgil van Dijk, describing how the two are “building a good connection” at the back.

That chemistry, combined with the energy of our midfield and the attacking threat up front, ensured we maintained our perfect start to the season.

Kerkez admitted his role here differs from Bournemouth, where he played higher up the pitch, but he stressed his commitment to adapting.

“Here, you play more for the team, for points and to win so you have to look for the team. That’s more important than individual performances,” he said.

Alan Shearer was critical of the drop in performance level we’ve seen from Kerkez, in comparison to how he performed at the Vitality Stadium last season, but if he continues to play like we saw in the derby then he’ll be fine.

If Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak can join the Hungarian international in continuing to grow into the team, our champions look well-placed to continue building momentum.

Having leaders like Robertson providing guidance to the new faces helps set high standards across the squad and this selfless leadership is admirable.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile