MOTD pundit blown away by Liverpool man’s ‘brilliant’ derby performance

Liverpool’s unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign rolled on with a 2-1 victory over Everton, and it was Ryan Gravenberch who caught the eye of Danny Murphy on Match of the Day.

The ex-Red midfielder was full of praise for the 23-year-old, who scored one and assisted another in the opening half-hour at Anfield.

Murphy praises Gravenberch for derby impact

Speaking on via BBC iPlayer about our No.38’s goal, Murphy said: “Ryan Gravenberch, the holding midfielder, plays the ball and then he just continues his run because [Everton] switch off and there’s that big gap again.

“When you’re playing against players of such quality, they’re gonna rotate positions… [Gravenberch is] bright, he’s brilliant, by the way, he’s been terrific in the last three games.”

He went on to highlight the pass that set up Hugo Ekitike for our second, noting: “Again, that man I’ve talked about, Gravenberch, he’s in that space, holding midfielder, he’s gone past Mac Allister, he’s gone past Szoboszlai.

“Super little pass into the forward, Ekitike, who gets another goal.”

It is another glowing endorsement for the Dutch international, who was also singled out by Virgil van Dijk after the derby as being “in the form of his life.”

Gravenberch thriving under Arne Slot

Since Arne Slot arrived last summer, the former Bayern Munich midfielder has looked increasingly influential.

He already has two goals and two assists in just five matches, managing four assists and no goals last season, showcasing an increased attacking responsibility in this campaign.

Our head coach explained that Gravenberch “has done very well and now it’s maybe a bit more in the spotlight because of these goals and assists, but even if he didn’t have that he would have still played really well,” a sign of how his game is developing.

We’re lucky to have such an influential midfielder at the peak of his powers, with plenty of time for him to get even better.

