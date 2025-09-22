‘The right place for me’ – Hugo Ekitike brilliantly doubles down on Liverpool transfer decision

Image via Canal+ Foot

Hugo Ekitike has insisted that he’s come to ‘the right place’ in joining Liverpool during the summer transfer window.

The French striker was signed from Eintracht Frankfurt in July for an initial £69m (potentially rising to £79m with add-ons, as per The Independent), and he’s made a flying start to life at Anfield by scoring four times in his first seven games.

His latest strike proved to be the winner in the Merseyside derby on Saturday, and despite some pundits questioning why the Reds then went and signed another centre-forward in Alexander Isak, Arne Slot is adamant that both strikers will be crucial for the Premier League champions this season.

Ekitike speaks out about Liverpool transfer

Ekitike has given an interview to French outlet Canal+ about his summer transfer to Liverpool, and he brilliantly dealt with every question thrown his way.

On the initial £69m fee: “I don’t care. I’m just focused on the game. Outside, everyone can talk about the transfer price. It is what it is. Football has changed.”

On opting to join Liverpool despite the links with Isak: “It was my choice. It’s what I wanted because I had more of a feeling coming here and I knew it was the right time and the right place for me.

“I wanted to get back to the top level and come back this time better equipped, more ready in all aspects, and I don’t think I made a mistake.”

On his flying start to life at Anfield: “Obviously, seen from the outside, it can be shocking, but it doesn’t shock me. I was in a dynamic where I was also making stats last year and I’m in a good team that seems good to me. I want to be a player who has consistency.”

Ekitike seems unflappable both on and off the pitch

Ekitike has already displayed a knack for ice-cold finishing, as was evidenced in the manner in which he netted the winner against Everton on Saturday, and he appears to be just as unflappable off the pitch.

Rather than feeling burdned by how much Liverpool paid for him, the 23-year-old has acknowledged that as part of the modern game and is only interested in producing the goods on matchday, which he’s been doing with great frequency in the early weeks of the season.

He also appears to welcome the competition with Isak for a starting berth, and although the Swedish striker isn’t likely to be a substitute too often after costing £125m, the necessity for minute management over a hectic campaign should ensure that they both play regularly.

By scoring 22 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, Ekitike had already demonstrated an ability to find the net consistently at a high level, so he’s right to back himself to succeed at Anfield.

Stephen Warnock said over the weekend that the Frenchman is ‘just getting better and better‘, and if what we’ve seen so far is just the tip of the iceberg, then it won’t be long at all before the initial £69m transfer fee is widely regarded as money very well spent!