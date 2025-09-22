Neville: Liverpool look “ominous” despite not being at their best

Pictures via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube

Liverpool are top of the Premier League table with a perfect record, but Gary Neville believes the most worrying thing for rivals is that we still have gears left to go through.

Speaking on the Gary Neville Podcast on Sky Sports Premier League, the former Manchester United defender said our dominance looks “ominous” for the rest of the division.

Neville points to Liverpool’s depth and belief

Neville explained: “Ominous in the fact that I think at times they’re hanging on by the skin of the teeth.

“Not necessarily [against Everton], but that they’ve scored goals late on. And ominous in the fact that I don’t think they’re at their best.

“Ominous in the fact that I don’t think they’ve even settled on their best team yet and they’ve not got the best team out on the pitch.”

He also highlighted the money invested in the squad over the summer, saying: “The new players, Wirtz, Isak, you know, you’ve got 250 million quid, a quarter of a billion pounds worth of players there that haven’t even got to a point whereby they’re either playing together, or at their best, or anything like in the rhythm and the talent and potential that we know they can produce.”

That comment will excite supporters, especially given Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak for record fees but Arne Slot still has two elite attacking options bedding in who are yet to hit top form.

With Hugo Ekitike hitting the ground running though, it’s taking the pressure off the two bigger money signings and makes it no surprise that our head coach has singled him out for praise.

Virgil van Dijk, who is also at his usual impervious best, has highlighted that Ryan Gravenberch is in the form of his life and there’s so many players playing very well – which is why we keep winning.

Premier League table shows Liverpool dominance

The table speaks volumes about how strong this start has been:

Rank Club P W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Liverpool 5 5 0 0 11 5 +6 15 2 Arsenal 5 3 1 1 10 2 +8 10 3 Tottenham 5 3 1 1 10 3 +7 10 4 Bournemouth 5 3 1 1 6 5 +1 10 9 Man City 5 2 1 2 9 5 +4 7

Neville went on to add that Liverpool “can go punch for punch with any opponent” and that our experience makes us “massive favourites” even this early in the season.

Let’s hope this good form continues.

You can watch Neville’s comments on Liverpool (from 21:17) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile