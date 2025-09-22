James Pearce predicts Liverpool XI with full debuts for new signings against Southampton

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s pursuit of the Carabao Cup begins this week and one well-placed journalist believes we could see a completely fresh XI take to the field.

Speaking on Walk On: The Athletic FC’s Liverpool show, James Pearce outlined what he expects Arne Slot to do against Southampton at Anfield, suggesting fans should prepare for sweeping changes.

Pearce tips full rotation from Slot

“Southampton at home, it wouldn’t surprise me if we see 11 changes actually,” Pearce explained.

With Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate, Mo Salah, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai already confirmed as absent by the boss, Pearce believes rotation is nailed on.

He suggested Giorgi Mamardashvili will start in goal, with Jeremie Frimpong and Andy Robertson operating at full-back.

Joe Gomez is expected to return in the centre, alongside teenager Giovanni Leoni, who could make his full Liverpool debut after his summer move from Parma.

Isak expected to start for Liverpool

In midfield, Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo are both tipped to feature, with 18-year-old Trey Nyoni completing the trio.

That would allow Liverpool supporters another look at the highly rated youngster from the start.

Pearce added that British record signing Alexander Isak is likely to start, giving the Swede more minutes to build sharpness.

Federico Chiesa, who has been used only off the bench this season, was mentioned as a possible option on the right, with Rio Ngumoha tipped to come in on the left.

The former Chelsea academy man has been tipped to be on the cusp of signing a new contract, something that highlights how far the 17-year-old has come in Liverpool’s first team already this season.

The line-up predicted by Pearce would hand a senior bow to Mamardashvili and Leoni, while also offering valuable minutes to other recent arrivals.

The Athletic’s journalist has also shared why Arne Slot didn’t attend a pre-match press conference for this match, as first team attention turned to the Ballon d’Or ceremony.

