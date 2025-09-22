“That’s a great sign” – Roy Keane has noticed something particulary impressive about Liverpool

Image via Sky Sports Premier League

Roy Keane has noticed something about Liverpool in the early weeks of this season which he believes bodes very nicely for them.

The Reds maintained their 100% record in the Premier League by winning the Merseyside derby on Saturday and ended the weekend five points clear at the top after nearest pursuers Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur both had to settle for draws.

While Arne Slot’s side have faced accusations of getting lucky over the first month of the campaign, often needing late goals to secure victory, they’ve found a way to win all six of their matches since the Community Shield.

Keane: Liverpool always look likely to score

Speaking on punditry duty for Sky Sports after the 1-1 draw between Arsenal and Manchester City on Sunday, Keane highlighted Liverpool’s constant goal threat as a huge asset as they seek to retain their Premier League title.

The ex-Manchester United captain said of the Merseysiders: “The way they’ve started this season, they look like they are up for it. The recruitment’s been brilliant. The manager comes across very, very well. They’re digging deep, and they’re a big goal threat.

“We’re talking about Arsenal’s lack of quality from open play. When you see Liverpool and the way they’re attacking, even on a bad day you think they’re going to score two or three goals, and that’s a great sign.”

Liverpool have been wonderfully clinical so far this season

Not only are Liverpool top of the Premier League, they’re also the highest scorers in the division with 11 goals from their first five matches, with seven different Reds players already netting in the top flight this term (and that list doesn’t include Alexander Isak or Florian Wirtz!).

The underlying performance figures paint a positive picture as well. As per FBref, the champions are the biggest overperformers on their xG (+4.1) of any team in the league despite seven teams having a higher xG itself, which shows just how clinical we have been from the chances we’ve created.

No team in the division has landed more shots on target (23), while perhaps surprisingly, only Manchester United (79) have taken more shots overall than our 70.

Liverpool have had to endure difficult periods in all of their matches so far this season, but as Keane says, they always seem to have the ability to conjure a decisive moment, particularly with the attacking options at Slot’s disposal.

The Dutchman could afford to put Isak and Wirtz on the bench against Everton and even omitted Federico Chiesa from the matchday squad, such is the Reds’ depth in the final third of the pitch at present.

There’s bound to be the occasional outing where the champions are kept scoreless despite dominating, but more often than not you’d back them to find a route to goal, even on those days when it seems as though nothing is coming off…and that’s ominous for the chasing pack.