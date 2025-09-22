Slot told Kerkez to kill one dangerous Bournemouth habit; it’s already paying off

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Milos Kerkez has not had the easiest of starts to his Liverpool career in the 2025/26 season.

The Hungarian international arrived from Bournemouth in the summer transfer window for a £40m fee.

A 2-1 win over Merseyside rivals Everton saw the Anfield faithful witness what was arguably his finest performance yet in the famous red shirt.

Arne Slot has different demands of Milos Kerkez at Liverpool

It’s fair to assume that a jump across a chasm as wide as the one that exists between Bournemouth and Liverpool will generally require an adjustment period.

Andy Robertson, for instance, similarly initially struggled at left-back after transitioning from a relegated Hull City to Jurgen Klopp’s side.

There’s the size and weight of history to contend with at L4 – not to mention the added burden of expectation at a club now regularly in contention for Premier League titles.

Speaking after the Reds widened the gap at the top of the table, Kerkez highlighted his comparatively limited freedom in the role as a mitigating factor behind his tough start.

“I am just here to do my job. I want to improve and I want to give everything for the badge,” Kerkez told BBC Radio Merseyside (via BBC Sport).

“You have to adapt, but the coaches are helping me a lot, so I am improving every day.

“I am not listening to the outside noise. I am just following what the coach tells me.

“I am playing a bit different here to how I played at Bournemouth. Sometimes I am dropping lower to play and keep the ball. I would say Bournemouth played a bit more on the higher line.

“Obviously, I had a bit more freedom then but here we play more for the team, for points and to win. That is more important than individual performances.

“I am doing what he is saying every week and that is what will keep me playing and why we will keep winning games.”

How has Kerkez’s role changed from Bournemouth?

A quick glance at Milos Kerkez’s heat maps from the prior season and the current 2025/26 campaign already speaks volumes.

The Premier League fullback is clearly already being reined back somewhat – albeit relying on a small pool of data from five top-flight games with the Reds.

Still, the comparison is also enabled by the fact that his average number of successful dribbles per game has also fallen following his move to Liverpool.

Successful dribbles per game (2024/25) Successful dribbles per game (2025/26) 0.6 (56%) 0.4 (100%)

* Milos Kerkez’s dribbling stats from Bournemouth and Liverpool in the Premier League, via Sofascore

We also find his success in dribbling pretty indicative of what Arne Slot is likely asking from his left-back. Be an outlet when required, but don’t take any unnecessary risks with the ball at your feet.

Judging by his latest outing in the Premier League, the advice is starting to pay off.

With Andy Robertson still available in the wings, Liverpool appear to have really boxed off the position!

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile