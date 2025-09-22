What Mo Salah did in final Premier League game last term proves Ballon d’Or credentials

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

There are plenty of reasons why Mo Salah should be considered one of the frontrunners for the Ballon d’Or award.

57 reasons, perhaps, after the Egyptian King registered a whopping 34 goals and 23 assists in all competitions in the 2024/25 season.

A campaign, one might reasonably add, that saw the No.11 play a starring role in Liverpool securing a 20th Premier League title.

But that shouldn’t, of course, be the only consideration with regard to Salah’s Ballon d’Or credentials.

Why Mo Salah deserves to win the Ballon d’Or award

According to the Ballon d’Or’s own judging criteria, a potential candidate must satisfy all three of the following requirements:

Individual performances, decisive and impressive character

Team performances and achievements

Class and fair play

Yes, Liverpool were knocked out early in the Champions League by eventual winners PSG. However, we’d argue that the former Roma wide man clearly satisfies the first two criteria.

Now, in terms of “class and fair play”, it’s objectively hard to think of many footballers that fit the bill more cleanly than Salah.

As demonstrated by fan footage shared from Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2024/25 league season, the Egyptian is class personified.

In one fan clip relayed on X by @bobby_role, the then 32-year-old was spotted consoling Eagles youngster Romain Esse after the 20-year-old’s contributing error saw the Reds secure a second-half equaliser.

Criteria 1✅

Criteria 2✅

Criteria 3: 👇🏻

Mohamed Salah showed class, consoling Crystal Palace's 20-year-old Romain Esse after his mistake led to Liverpool's goal. Esse, subbed on in the 79th minute, was later subbed off.

Salah is a superb representative of Liverpool and the Premier League

Name us a better role model in the Premier League, nay, world football, right now than Mo Salah.

We dare you. Nay, we double dare you!

The right winger doesn’t drink, he takes impeccable care of his body, he’s far from being a hothead, he’s one of the most talented footballers to have ever graced the English game… need we go on?

That’s not to disregard the stiff opposition he faces in Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Demebele by the way! What the teenager is currently doing in world football at the tender age of 18 is simply astounding. Whilst PSG winger Dembele had a truly remarkable season at club level for the Ligue 1 champions.

We just strongly believe, at this stage, that Salah is a cut above them in the Ballon d’Or rankings.

He’s done his time, he’s paid his way. Now, please, for goodness’ sake, give him the recognition he so richly deserves.

