What Kerkez said about Slot after derby win shows Liverpool’s progress

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s win over Everton kept the champions perfect this season, but it was the words of one of our summer signings after the match that offered the clearest insight into what is happening under Arne Slot.

Milos Kerkez, who joined us from Bournemouth for £40 million, spoke after making his first Merseyside derby appearance at Anfield and underlined the impact our head coach has already had on him.

The Hungarian international explained that the 47-year-old has given him a new framework to work in, with a slightly different role to the one he played on the south coast.

Kerkez adapting to Slot’s demands

“Like I say, I’m playing a bit different so I’m adapting to that,” Kerkez said in his interview with the Liverpool ECHO’s Paul Gorst.

“I would say on Saturday I could have more freedom. That was also from what the coach wanted me to do so like I said, I’m just going to do what he tells me in every game.”

Alan Shearer bemoaned that the Hungarian international is not the same player as last season but it’s clear he will be adapting to the changes our head coach wants to implement into the defender’s game.

Slot has been clear that every player in this squad must contribute to the collective, something the 21-year-old was keen to stress.

“Here, you play more for the team, for points and to win so you have to look for the team,” he added.

There were times when our No.6 was in advanced central areas of the pitch and it’s clear Slot will always be keen to use all the weapons in his arsenal, in different ways, to win each game.

The former Feyenoord coach already has us five wins from five in the Premier League, showing that his methods are producing immediate results, even as new signings continue to adapt.

Building connections in Liverpool’s defence

Kerkez also revealed how he is learning quickly alongside Virgil van Dijk and the rest of the back line.

“With Virgil, I think I’m building a good connection. Obviously we are now playing more and I think we are defending well,” he said.

The full-back’s comments underline how Slot is shaping his players in subtle but significant ways, just as we saw with Ryan Gravenberch stepping up in Saturday’s win and the boss discussed his more advanced role this season.

Liverpool’s new No.6 might only be weeks into life under Slot, but his willingness to listen and adapt suggests he could become a crucial figure as the champions look to defend their crown.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile