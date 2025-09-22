No pre-match press conference from Slot and what it could mean for Salah tonight

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool supporters are used to hearing from our manager before every fixture, but an unusual decision has caught attention ahead of the Southampton match.

James Pearce of The Athletic noted on X: “No Slot press conference today with a #LFC contingent en route to the Ballon d’Or ceremony.”

Liverpool change routine ahead of Southampton

In the Klopp era, even for Carabao Cup games, we would always see some form of media briefing – whether it be from the German himself or his former assistant Pep Lijnders.

This time, however, our Dutch boss and his staff have opted against it altogether and that change of approach comes with context.

Mo Salah, Virgil van Dijk and Alexis Mac Allister are all up for the Ballon d’Or tonight, while Alisson Becker is nominated for the Yachine Trophy and Slot is shortlisted for Coach of the Year.

Liverpool as a club are also in contention for the Men’s Club of the Year prize.

Skipping the press conference suggests the focus is shifting to Paris, where the ceremony takes place. For some, that raises optimism that Salah in particular could be about to enjoy a career-defining night.

Salah among favourites for Ballon d’Or

The Egyptian has spoken about his ambition: “It’s not in my hands, but obviously, one day I’d love to win the Ballon d’Or for my people,” Salah said recently.

At 33, the No.11 would be joining a list of older winners, with Luka Modric, Karim Benzema, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo all lifting the trophy in their thirties.

Jamie Carragher has already backed him to claim it, while the club travelling in numbers suggests Liverpool expect recognition in several categories.

With no words from our head coach before Southampton, all eyes are instead on France and whether this will finally be the year Salah lifts the biggest individual prize of them all.

