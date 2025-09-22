Liverpool could be set for seven-figure windfall as major Anfield announcement confirmed

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Football fans have flocked to Anfield for decades, although it’s become more than just a sporting venue in recent times.

The stadium’s capacity has increased from approximately 45,000 to 61,276 over the past decade as a result of two large-scale expansion projects, with the Main Stand and Anfield Road Stand both being expanded since 2016.

The venue has also played host to a variety of concerts over the past couple of years, with Taylor Swift, Pink, Bruce Springsteen and Dua Lipa all performing in L4, and another world-renowned music act is coming to Merseyside next summer.

My Chemical Romance to play at Anfield in June 2026

On Monday afternoon, Liverpool FC announced on their official website that My Chemical Romance will perform at Anfield on Tuesday 30 June 2026 as part of their Black Parade tour.

The American rock band enjoy a global following and are famous for hit 2000s singles such as ‘Teenagers’ and ‘Welcome to the Black Parade’.

Anyone with an LFC season ticket or membership can register to purchase up to four tickets for the event until 8am this coming Wednesday, with tickets going on sale at midday on Friday (UK time).

Anfield has become a money-spinning concert venue

Concerts at Anfield have become a significant earner not just for Liverpool FC, but also the local economy as thousands of music fans descend upon the city.

According to Dave Powell, former Business of Football writer with the Liverpool Echo, the Reds were projected to earn between £5m and £10m from staging three Taylor Swift concerts in 2024, which suggests that they could make somewhere in the region of £1.5m-£3.5m from the My Chemical Romance gig next June.

The club are set to receive a hire fee for Anfield from the concert organisers and are also likely to get a cut of merchandise and food sales on the night.

While some LFC fans mightn’t be overly enthused about the use of the legendary stadium for anything other than football (and the pitch is liable to take a battering!), it’s undeniable that the venue has become an even greater asset in recent years from hosting concerts and something that FSG can leverage as a source of additional revenue for Liverpool.

Such events bring an added buzz to the city in the summer months, and that’ll again be the case next June when My Chemical Romance come to town, with the possibility of further music acts being added to the list between now and then.