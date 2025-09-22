Liverpool forward will “certainly miss a few games” after scan results – report

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s squad plans for the Carabao Cup clash with Southampton have become clearer after an injury update on teenage striker Will Wright.

Independent academy journalist Lewis Bower posted on X that “LFC say that Will Wright injury is not as serious as first feared but will certainly miss a few games.”

Wright injury update as Liverpool plan Southampton squad

The 17-year-old forward, signed from Salford City this summer, was stretchered off in our UEFA Youth League opener against Atletico Madrid.

While the setback is still a blow, confirmation that the problem is not long term will come as relief for those at Kirkby who rate him highly.

Bower added that “Scanlon, Chambers and Bajcetic will pick up minutes with U21 to return to fitness.”

That squad detail is significant because it hints at which youngsters are likely to be involved at Anfield on Tuesday.

We have already seen Lewis Bower highlight that Kieran Morrison, Tommy Pilling, Jayden Danns and Trey Nyoni were left out of the U21s at the weekend, strongly suggesting Arne Slot is preparing to draft them into the senior matchday squad.

Liverpool youngsters could step up at Anfield

With Virgil van Dijk, Ibou Konate, Mo Salah, Ryan Gravenberch and Dominik Szoboszlai confirmed to be rested, opportunities are wide open.

That could mean new signings Giorgi Mamardashvili and Giovanni Leoni get their debuts, alongside academy products making their first appearances under Arne Slot.

Rio Ngumoha is also set to be rewarded with a pay rise and has enjoyed full first-team inclusion since his pre-season form, and his case shows just how highly our staff rate the Kirkby graduates.

With Wright now sidelined, the Southampton game will come too soon but his peers will need to perform in order for them all to be handed further chances to impress in domestic cup competitions this season.

You can view the Wright update via @LewisBower2021 on X:

LFC say that Will Wright injury is not as serious as first feared but will certainly miss a few games. Say Scanlon, Chambers and Bajcetic will pick up minutes with U21 to return to fitness. — Lewis Bower (@LewisBower2021) September 21, 2025

