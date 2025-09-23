What Arne Slot said about Liverpool conspiracy theory should silence rival fans

(Photos by Ryan Pierse & Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Arne Slot has dismissed conspiratorial theories about Liverpool benefiting from additional time.

The Merseysiders have come under fire from rival fans amid suspicions that officials are granting the Premier League leaders added minutes in extra time.

David Moyes admitted after a 2-1 win over his Everton side that he found it ‘really difficult’ to accept that only three minutes were tacked on ahead of full-time at Anfield at the weekend.

The victory saw the Reds maintain their perfect start to the 2025/26 Premier League campaign with five wins from five.

Arne Slot addresses Liverpool minutes conspiracy theory

Slot wasted no time in approving the decision to award only three minutes of extra time in the approach to the final whistle.

The Liverpool boss insisted his team did not time-waste during the Merseyside derby, and pointed to the lack of other clear incidents that would affect extra minutes awarded.

“The three minutes were completely correct, by the way, because there were only three moments where a substitution was made. There was no time-wasting because that’s not what we do – unfortunately, I have to say, sometimes – and there was no treatment of injuries, one goal scored,” the Dutchman told the club’s official website.

“Then you come to three [minutes]. Where in many other games when we need a goal, there’s a lot, a lot, a lot of time-wasting going on, I can tell you.”

Premier League fans are well wide of the mark

Look, we’re not naive, we understand how one team’s frequent success can breed all kinds of bizarre theories and accusations.

But the notion that Liverpool, of all teams in the Premier League, are being given an easy ride by the officials is completely insane.

As Slot has rightly noted, if we are awarded more time than is the norm in games we’re losing, it’s generally because our opposition tends to be time-wasting to try and secure a positive result.

There have been many an article published across a multitude of Liverpool blogs outlining how the Reds have actually, historically, been quite hard done by when it comes to officiating and VAR decisions.

Sometimes, you just need to accept that a particular side has the quality to be impactful at the death or hold on to a victory.

There are no conspiracies here – Liverpool just are that good.

