(Video) Jeremie Frimpong knew exactly what would happen as he remonstrates with Hugo Ekitike

Jeremie Frimpong was seen remonstrating with Hugo Ekitike just before the Liverpool striker was sent off against Southampton at Anfield on Tuesday night.

The Frenchman came on for Alexander Isak at half-time, with the Swede having scored his first Reds goal shortly before the interval, and he netted a late winner for Arne Slot’s side after they were pegged back by a Shea Charles equaliser.

Unfortunately, the 23-year-old’s decisive strike was promptly followed by a second yellow card as he took off his shirt in the celebration, with his dismissal triggering a suspension for the Premier League trip to Crystal Palace on Saturday.

Frimpong knew Ekitike had a red card coming…

When Ekitike proudly held his jersey aloft after scoring in the 85th minute, Frimpong sprinted towards his teammate, but it wasn’t to join in the celebrations.

Instead, the Dutchman wore a look of horror on his face as he realised that the striker was already on a booking and was about to be sent off by Tom Bramall, and his annoyance at Liverpool’s number 22 over the needless second yellow was evident.

Frimpong’s frustration was understandable

The French forward’s dismisall tonight falls into the ‘silly and preventable category’, having been booked firstly for dissent after reacting angrily to having a foul being harshly awarded against him, and then for removing his shirt in celebrating his late winner.

While technically both were yellow card offences, it boggles the mind that he could be sent off for something so innocuous when players can stay on the pitch despite making genuinely dangerous tackles (cough, James Tarkowski on Alexis Mac Allister, cough).

Nonetheless, Frimpong was far from pleased with Ekitike for getting himself dismissed in the closing minutes of the win over Southampton, and the ensuing suspension for the Palace game isn’t what Liverpool needed with Isak still building up his match fitness.

Amid a pleasing result for the Reds, the irritation over the needless red card has diluted some of the satisfaction of a seventh successive win in all competitions.

