Alexander Isak has one teammate to thank for vital moment just before his first Liverpool goal

Alexander Isak needed just three games to score his first goal for Liverpool, and he’ll be paying plenty of thanks to one teammate who had a vital role in it!

The Reds’ club-record signing was included in a fully changed starting XI from Arne Slot as he sought to get valuable game-time into the striker’s legs, with the 26-year-old still getting up to speed after not playing all summer.

Tim Sherwood called for the £125m man to play at least an hour against Southampton, and while he was only given 45 minutes on the pitch, it was still enough time to make a telling impact.

Isak scores first Liverpool goal just before half-time

Isak was denied by Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy in the opening minute at Anfield, but the Swedish striker made no mistake shortly before the interval.

Just over 30 seconds after the visitors wasted a glorious chance to take a lead they would’ve deserved, Liverpool broke down the other end of the pitch and the away glovesman was punished for an error.

His pass out to a Southampton teammate was seized upon by the ever-alert Federico Chiesa, who nipped in to take possession and tee up the Reds’ number 9 for a simple finish to open his account for LFC.

Isak will be thanking Chiesa for clever interception

The 43rd minute of the match at Anfield is a classic case study in the value of having a world-class striker – the Saints failed to seize their big moment; Isak grabbed his with both hands to punish the visitors.

The goal also owed plenty to Chiesa for having the awareness and desire to pounce upon the sloppy pass by McCarthy and instantly set up his Liverpool teammate to break the deadlock at an opportune moment in the match.

The Italian has been used more frequently by Arne Slot in the early weeks of this season compared to last, although he’s still primarily a substitute, and he’s determined to make the most of the opportunity handed to him tonight.

As Isak ran towards the Main Stand to celebrate the first of what’ll hopefully be numerous goals for the Reds, he’ll have been making a mental note to thank our number 14 for reacting sharply to set him up for that landmark moment!

You can view Isak’s first Liverpool goal below, via @SkyFootball on X: