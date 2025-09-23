What Dominik Szoboszlai did outside Liverpool changing rooms after Everton win speaks volumes

(Pictures courtesy of Liverpool Football Club)

Arne Slot said it best when categorising Dominik Szoboszlai as a £100m footballer.

The Hungarian midfielder has been a key figure in the Liverpool midfield since joining the likes of Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo as part of Jorg Schmadtke’s 2023 summer revamp.

Already this season, he’s proved instrumental at right-back when called upon to plug a hole. In midfield? The former RB Leipzig star has been just as imperious and relentless.

Dominik Szoboszlai embodies Liverpool’s calm inevitability

A derby win over Merseyside rivals Everton can never be discounted within the wider context of a Premier League title challenge.

Yes, it’s very early days – far too early, indeed, to be suggesting that a five-point gap at the top is significant – but this Liverpool side is already showcasing some impressive mental fortitude.

Just take a look at the team marching back into the changing room at full-time after what tends to be an emotionally draining fixture.

“Three points in the bag,” was Dominik Szoboszlai’s calm assertion after the whistle.

Hungarian compatriot Milos Kerkez followed that up by holding three fingers to the cameras as he followed his teammates into the changing facilities.

This is a cold-blooded Liverpool side that screams not of arrogance but calm authority and certainty.

Szoboszlai shouldn’t lose his place to anyone

There were some suspicions ahead of the 2025/26 campaign that Florian Wirtz’s arrival was an omen of doom for Szoboszlai.

How could the Hungarian compete with Europe’s golden boy, a creator supreme?

Well, we’ve yet to witness the German international fully click into gear at Anfield. Meanwhile, our 2023 signing has come on leaps and bounds following questions over what he brings to the side beyond raw energy.

vs Crystal Palace vs Bournemouth vs Newcastle vs Arsenal vs Burnley vs Atletico Madrid vs Everton 7.6/10 6.9/10 6.4/10 8.3/10 7.1/10 7.3/10 6.4/10

* Dominik Szoboszlai’s average ratings from Sofascore across all competitions in 2025/26

Dominik Szoboszlai’s looking impeccable, and he’s already got three goal contributions in seven games (across all competitions).

He doesn’t look like he’ll be leaving the Liverpool starting-XI any time soon.

