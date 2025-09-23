Report: Liverpool set to offer new contract to ‘irreplaceable’ colossus who’s wowed Van Dijk

(Photos by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool are prepared to reward one of their standout players of the season so far with the offer of a lucrative new contract.

Four current Reds players were shortlisted for the men’s Ballon d’Or, which was won by Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembele on Monday night.

Ryan Gravenberch wasn’t among the quartet of Anfield nominees, but if he maintains his current form throughout the next 12 months and wins multiple major trophies with LFC, he’ll surely be among the contenders to scoop the individual accolade in 2026.

Liverpool ready to offer Gravenberch a new contract

According to Alex Crook for talkSPORT on Tuesday, Liverpool are ready to offer the Dutch midfielder a new long-term deal, even though his current contract still has nearly three years remaining.

It’s claimed that while there’s no ‘urgent’ need to secure his future, any prospective extension ‘would be a reflection of his importance to the team’.

Gravenberch has become ‘irreplaceable’ for Liverpool

Although Ibrahima Konate’s contract situation is of far more pressing urgency to sporting director Richard Hughes (the Frenchman has just over nine months left on his deal), no Reds fan would complain if the club were to extend Gravenberch’s commitment to Anfield in the foreseeable future.

The 23-year-old has been earning deserved widespread plaudits in the early weeks of the season, with Virgil van Dijk saying that his compatriot is ‘in the form of his life‘ and journalist David Lynch describing him as ‘irreplaceable‘ for Arne Slot.

Before the end of September, Liverpool’s number 38 has already equalled his tally of goal contributions from the entire 2024/25 campaign, with the midfielder taking full advantage of the added positional freedom affored to him by his coach this term.

When we see Gravenberch running the show in the middle of the park, it’s crazy to think that he rarely even started in his first season at Anfield. His development over the past 18 months has been simply staggering, and as he approaches his mid-20s, he’s likely to get even better in the coming years.

There are currently seven LFC players earning more than his £150,000 per week, according to Capology. a sizeable increase on that figure would be a fair reward for his indisputable importance to Slot’s team.